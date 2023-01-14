MIAMI (AP) — Gabe Vincent scored 27 points, Bam Adebayo had 20 points and 13 rebounds and the Miami Heat beat the Milwaukee Bucks 111-95 Saturday afternoon.

Victor Oladipo added 20 points and Jimmy Butler had 16 for the Heat. Miami won its second straight against the Bucks after a 108-102 home victory on Thursday.

Giannis Antetokounmpo sat out both games against Miami because of left knee soreness.

Bobby Portis led the team with 15 points and 7 rebounds. Pat Connaughton added 14 points and 8 rebounds.

Down eight at halftime, the Bucks cut it to 63-62 on Bobby Portis’ two free throws midway through the third quarter. The Heat responded with six straight points and never looked back.

"We got the ball to the middle of the zone some…we got beat. We were there for 3 of the 4 quarters."



The Bucks will return to Fiserv Forum Monday for a game against the 23-20 Indiana Pacers. Our pregame coverage starts at 1pm following the Jeff Wagner Show and tipoff is set for 1:30pm.