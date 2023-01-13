MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul is asking Gov. Tony Evers and the Republican-controlled Legislature for $2.2 million in the next state budget to keep the state Justice Department’s Office of School Safety going. Kaul said Friday that the office’s operations have been funded almost entirely with federal COVID-19 relief dollars, which have run out. Legislators created the office in 2018 following a school shooting in Parkland, Florida. The office has handed out $100 million in grants to schools to improve safety protocols. It also offers teachers training on how to handle incidents and operates a 24-hour tip line.

