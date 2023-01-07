FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — Kentrell Pullian scored 19 points and BJ Freeman added 15 points and seven rebounds as Milwaukee beat Purdue Fort Wayne 74-70. Freeman hit a pair of free throws with 27 seconds left to give the Panthers a nine-point lead, 74-65. Bobby Planutis scored at the basket and Jarred Godfrey hit a 3 with four seconds left for the Mastodons to set the final margin.

