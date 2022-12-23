By STEVE MEGARGEE

AP Sports Writer

Green Bay’s Elgton Jenkins has signed a contract extension that assures the Packers won’t lose one of the NFL’s most versatile offensive linemen to free agency. The Packers didn’t reveal terms when announcing the deal Friday. A person familiar with the situation says Jenkins received a four-year extension with a base value of $68 million. It could go up to $74 million. Jenkins’ contract was set to expire at the end of the season. The 2020 Pro Bowl selection has started multiple games at every position on the offensive line other than right guard.

