The Associated Press
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Badger 50, East Troy 37
Brodhead 47, Evansville 39
Catholic Central 57, Racine Horlick 40
Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 69, Shell Lake 38
Darlington 59, River Ridge 39
Heritage Christian 42, Messmer 38
Loyal 44, Owen-Withee 39
Menominee Indian 56, Pacelli 54
New Richmond 71, St. Croix Falls 47
Osceola 61, Turtle Lake 48
Osseo-Fairchild 62, Ellsworth 57
Providence 83, Aquinas 72
Reedsburg Area 48, Tomah 37
Waterford 78, Milton 64
