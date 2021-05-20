News Reporter/Anchor

Hometown: Kiel, WI

Joined WTMJ: Sept. 2017

Follow on:

– Twitter

I’m Wisconsin born and raised, but you wouldn’t know it by my choice of sports teams — Led by the Dallas Cowboys and Atlanta Braves they’re scattered across the board. I have a shy personality when I first meet someone, but you wouldn’t know it after a while. I don’t believe winter should exist. Despite not being musically gifted, I enjoy listening to mostly anything – ranging from hip-hop to classic country.

Five Fun Facts:

-I like to microwave my ice cream before eating it

-I don’t have feeling in my left pinky after a wine glass shattered in my hand while working at a restaurant in high school

-I prefer driving stick shift (even in rush hour)

-It’s rare to find an IPA that I don’t like

-Fascinated with outer space