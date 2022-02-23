Another full edition of WTMJ Nights that without commercials, boils down to a quick one-hour and forty-seven minutes of pure entertainment curated just for your ears.

This episode starts off discussing a ceremonious happening in Radio City that may or may not have changed our lives and behaviors moving forward.

Also, the headliner of the show, the one and only Gene Mueller was gracious enough to join the show, in studio, for an entire hour! Although we are smack-dab in the middle of Gene Week, this is an interview that will not be replicated anywhere else. Scott asks questions of Gene that include his hardest day at work, the interview that got away, and when it all clicked that radio was for him.

Scott wraps up the show with Great Scott, when him and Pancake caught the ‘radio bug,’ and so much more!

It’s a classic edition of WTMJ Nights. The full episode is available right here, commercial-free!

The Gene Mueller Hour

Is the end of the pandemic at Radio City?