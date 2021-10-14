Another edition of WTMJ Nights Bytes! Because of some sports preemptions, we may not have as many shows as we would like to. So Pancake packages together a quick summary of our most memorable segments for an easy listening recap.

This edition includes an 8-year-old boy from Arlington Texas and his saga to get his official Allen & Ginter, Topps issued Sarah Spain card autographed by the ESPN host & analyst herself! Well, his saga quickly became our quest to get the card to Sarah Spain as it ended up here at Radio City in Milwaukee.

The journey is summarized here, just for you in what we like to call WTMJ Nights Bytes!

