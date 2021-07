What were you doing at the age of four? Have you published a book yet? Well Aiden Adams. Now, at the age of 7, Aiden has published four books since, with two more on the way! This, plus his ability to play 5 instruments, create fun and creative online videos, kinetic sculptures, and so much more! I just had to talk to him. The next chapter of the WTMJ Nights What The Hill investigation: The Seven Year Old Savant. Enjoy!