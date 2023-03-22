The Bucks currently hold the NBA’s best record, and despite not being healthy most of the season, and remaining drama-free, this well-oiled machine in Milwaukee keeps on churning.

With Giannis, Jrue and Khris Middleton having combined to miss 71 games this season due to various injuries, the Bucks have not skipped a step.

And, you may ask yourself, “How is that possible?”

The starting lineup and rotations have been in flux over the course of the past 6 months, but one thing has remained constant – Head coach Mike Budenholzer.

Since joining the Bucks in 2018, Coach Bud has won 264 of his 380 games.

That’s equal to winning almost 70% of the games he has coached in.

He has provided a winning environment, and has allowed his players to play where and how they are comfortable.

The “play random” phrase we hear multiple times after or before games, means more to this team than we may realize, and has allowed guys like Jevon Carter and Brook Lopez to have career years.

And, I can see it now, yes, I’ am fully aware the Bucks have a Giannis, and a Jrue, and Khash Money, but many good, even great coaches have been unable to lead star-studded teams to winning success, especially at a 70% rate.

Why can we blame coaches for bad teams with good players on it, but when a team is good, it’s only because of the players?

And, certainly, the players should get some credit, obviously, but the head coach deserves your attention and maybe more of your appreciation, too.

You don’t have to necessarily like him, or approve of his lineups or rotations, but head coach Mike Budenholzer is arguably the best coach in the association and deserves much more credit than he currently receives, both locally and nationally.