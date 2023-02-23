It’s time to dig in and take ownership, and i am looking at you Brian Gutekunst.

The Green Bay Packers are at a serious cross-road.

The fans are torn. The media is torn, and it seems like, as much as we know, the front office is also torn on what to do.

Here’s the thing.

Aaron Rodgers is one of the greatest to ever play.

And, taking the GM job in 2018, Brian Gutenkunst knew what he was getting into. He even talked about it – Whatever you have to endure with having a great quarterback is worth it.

Is it though?

Aaron Rodgers is one of the greatest talents at the quarterback position in the history of the game. No one is denying that.

But, going into the 2020 off-season, it was evident General Manager Brian Gutekunst had a plan.

That plan? Drafting his quarterback in Jordan Love after a regressed play in Rodgers.

But, Rodgers being the guy we all know and grew to love, took that personally and went scorched earth over the next two years, winning back-to-back MVPs.

Now, after a messy and losing season, that same quarterback that has questioned his own teammates, coaches and front office, is leaving this team in the dark – literally.

With that being said, it’s time for Gutey to dig in and take ownership of his team, which will include tough decisions.

Make a decision that best fits YOUR team, Brian, and stop, please, stop letting players drag out the drama and dictate what happens to this organization every off-season in Green Bay.

This is YOUR team – Start acting like it.