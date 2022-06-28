Were we duped? Or were expectations not met due to outside factors?

“A little bit of both” according to Editor in Chief of the Milwaukee Business Journal Mark Kass.

It was June 27th, 2022 when then President Donald Trump visited Wisconsin to speak on the potential on the facility that was to be built on land in Mount Pleasant. Land that was acquired with plenty of challenges before the groundbreaking ceremony.

With grandiose promises of thousands of jobs and manufacturing of all sorts of tech, the Foxconn plan fell well short of expectations. However, that doesn’t mean that it hasn’t created any jobs. The facility in Mount Pleasant employs about 800-900 people according to Kass.

It has been four years since the groundbreaking ceremony. Is there more expected from the facility? Or has the manufacturing plant set the standard of what to expect moving forward?

