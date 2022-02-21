Sunday was a mess in Madison.

A post-game scrum in the handshake line led to Michigan head coach Juwon Howard striking Badgers’ assistant Joe Krabbenhoft.

Howard, who will almost certainly be reprimanded, was set off by a late timeout called by Greg Gard.

Howard isn’t the only one at fault here, though he should shoulder the lion’s share of responsibility.

Multiple things can be true.

Howard absolutely should not have slapped Krabbenhoft. Period.

That being said, Gard has no business calling a timeout in that situation.

You’re up 16 with 15 seconds left. I don’t care if your backups are in. Take the 10-second violation, win the game, and move on.

Gard also shouldn’t have physically confronted Howard the way that he did in the handshake line.

Krabbenhoft shouldn’t have escalated the situation.

Another Badgers assistant shouldn’t have gestured a crotch chop toward the Michigan bench.

These are supposed to be the adults in the room. They all acted like children.

One last thing that I think is important: I’ve never smacked anyone, but I imagine I’d have to be pretty upset with what was said in order to do so.

It’s probably the right move to reserve judgment here until we get the full story.

All in all, a messy situation that took the focus away from where it should have been: on a terrific Badgers’ performance on the floor.

