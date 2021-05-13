Patrick Baldwin Jr. is a Milwaukee Panther.

The 4th ranked recruit in the country committing Wednesday to play for his dad at UWM.

“From 0-18, I’ve seen this young man grow up,” Milwaukee men’s basketball coach Pat Baldwin tells WTMJ. “I’ve seen him pick up this game and do all the things that he’s been able to do. He’s just been a pleasure to be around. I love him to death. I’m more proud as a dad. And certainly as a coach, from that standpoint, you can’t be anymore happy.”

Baldwin Jr. was also Duke and Georgetown, but ultimately chose to stay home.

“This whole time, I just told him this is your decision,” added Baldwin.

“I’m so happy that he chose family, because that just says a lot about us and our relationship and us as a family.”

