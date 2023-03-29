Shared moments of joy are easy to find any season inside Wisconsin’s tremendous attractions. Here’s to making memories regardless of the forecast.

Connect with nature at Cave of the Mounds (Dane County)

For a nature-based adventure in any weather, make a trip to Cave of the Mounds in Dane County.This destination is open year-round for daily tours. You’ll discover soaring caverns, unique crystal formations and other geologic wonders.

The Cave is a National Natural Landmark, and at a constant 50-degree temperature, it’s a great option to cool down in the summer or warm up in the winter!Cave of the Mounds hosts a lot of events throughout the year, too, including science talks and guided blacklight tours.In warmer months, you can explore the grounds above the Cave for their hiking trails, gardens and activities for kids.

After you’re done cave exploring, head to nearby Barneveld for great food at Ope Haus Pub. This family-friendly restaurant just opened last year and is already a popular dining spot.You’ll discover Midwest-inspired dishes from burgers and sandwiches to pizzas and salads that highlight local ingredients in a cozy atmosphere.

Learn about the daring escapes of Harry Houdini in Appleton (Outagamie County)

Wisconsin is home to the world’s most well-known escape artist — Harry Houdini!In Appleton, the History Museum at the Castle explores the hometown hero. Harry Houdini lived in Appleton for four years as a child and always considered the city to be his hometown.

The museum’s exhibit AKA Houdini will take visitors through his childhood, early career, rise to fame and legacy.You’ll discover photos, videos and even artifacts used by Houdini himself. And the kids can join the fun and step into Houdini’s shoes by performing some of his iconic illusions like escaping from a “jail” in the interactive exhibit.

The History Museum at the Castle features other exhibits and artifacts telling the history of the Fox Valley, including the secret symbols and peep holes found throughout the 100-year-old building from its original use as a Masonic Lodge.

If you’re looking for a great meal after the museum, visit Bowl 91 in the heart of Appleton’s downtown. This restaurant combines a variety of ingredients and flavors from across Asia.You’ll savor delicious appetizers like the Hmong egg rolls or the fluffy, steamed Happy Belly Buns. For an entrée, choose from a variety of ramen, stir fry, curry and fried rice dishes.

Bowl 91 was started by Yee Lee, who was 4 years old when she and her family arrived in the United States as refugees in 1991.Yee helped her mother cook and feed their large family, and she uses the knowledge of traditions, spices and recipes her late mother passed on in every dish at Bowl 91.

Keep the kids active at the Northwoods Children’s Museum (Vilas County)

Eagle River is a wonderful destination for outdoor adventures in any season.Sometimes it’s nice to step inside, though, and take a break. For those traveling to Eagle River with kids, put the Northwoods Children’s Museum on your itinerary.

The museum is open Monday through Saturday and has 24 carefully crafted interactive exhibits for the young ones.One of the exhibits is an Energy Expedition room where kids can learn about the energy production and how it gets to homes in fun ways.This includes hands-on activities about water and wind energy, glow-in-the-dark toys, and more!

The Northwoods Children’s Museum also features an art studio to stimulate creativity.Kids can participate in a weekly crafting project, take home a souvenir through the popular Squirt-a-Shirt activity, and paint on a wall that’s meant to be painted, which the parents will appreciate!

Start your spring getaway at TravelWisconsin.com