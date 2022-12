2022 was a year full of medical storylines, from monkeypox and new COVID strains, to developments in the fight against Alzheimer’s and a major flu season.

Our final health briefing of the year on Wisconsin’s Afternoon News features Associate Professor in the Department of Emergency Medicine at the Medical College of Wisconsin Dr. Ben Weston!

We discuss what the biggest health story of 2022 was, the most exciting things the field is looking forward to in 2023, and more!