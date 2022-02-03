Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers is proud of what he says his administration has accomplished since winning election over Scott Walker in 2018.

“We’re gonna run on our record,” Evers told John Mercure on Wisconsin’s Afternoon News Thursday regarding November’s gubernatorial election. “We’ve got significant things we’ve accomplished in the state over the last three years.”

One of the accomplishments Evers cited was the unemployment rate of 2.8 percent, lowest in the state’s history.

Evers joined John Mercure to discuss the upcoming election, the I-94 corridor, COVID-19 and more. Listen to the full conversation above.