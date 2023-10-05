Life, in baseball, can be cruel sometimes.

Just a week ago, OUR Milwaukee Brewers were popping champagne in celebration of their 2nd division title in three years after keeping the Chicago Cubs away all September long.

On Wednesday, all those good feelings and fun vibes were washed away with yet another quick post-season exit.

The story of this Brewers team is much of what the past five years have felt like – Good regular season moments, a hot flash of greatness in September, and then, the October ugliness.

Is it just a case of bad luck, or is this the peak of Brewers baseball?

It is fair to question, after 92 wins this year, 95 wins in 2021, and coming just short in 2018, if this organization will ever get the feeling of being or winning a World Series.

It’s perfectly right to ponder if this organization will ever get over the hump.



2011 was fun but was never really close.



2018 was glorious and they fell just short.



2021 they won 95 games and couldn’t score a run.



2023 they won 92 and couldn’t capitalize on big moments.… — Brandon Sneide (@Brandon_Sneide) October 5, 2023

Since that loss in 2018, the Brewers are now just 1-9 in the post-season, averaging just under two runs per game.

Has this been the extent of success in Milwaukee?

This has been the golden age of Brewers baseball – I think most fans could agree with that, and yet, we have not celebrated a playoff win since 2018.

Is that the standard in Milwaukee? Do good in the regular season, but when the stakes are raised, don’t show up? Will we continue to use the term “small market?” What will it take for this franchise to get over the proverbial hump?

It’s been quite the ride in Milwaukee for the past handful of seasons, lighting in a bottle was definitely caught, but the feeling of winning a championship is something you, and I will never experience.