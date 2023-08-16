The Green Bay Packers are embarking on a brand new era.

Younger playmakers scattered all over the field.

Youth on defense.

Youth and speed at the receiver position.

And, oh yeah, a first-year starting quarterback in Jordan Love.

After watching a few practices and based on just one pre-season match-up, it became evident to me: This is a much different team than in years past under number 12’s leadership.

There is something different about this team. Not saying it will be better or worse than in seasons past, but it is obvious the attitude change has appeared to have happened within the last six months.

Coincidence? Probably not.

Don’t believe me? That’s understandable, I get it.

But the good news is you don’t have to take my word for it. Head coach Matt LaFleur mentioned it after they thrashed Cincinnati last week in week one of their pre-season. Jordan Love has said it. Elgton Jenkins ensured everyone knew it last week when he didn’t allow DJ Reader to bully one of his guys in the jungle of the Bengals.

There is no proof it will result in wins or losses, but what we do know is sometimes change is good. It’s refreshing. It’s needed. Sometimes, one small change can have significant implications.