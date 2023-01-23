I’ve told you several times not to worry about the Milwaukee Bucks, but, at times, I need to convince myself.

The Bucks have lost games by 41, 21 and 29 points this season. The 29-point loss was a home contest against the lowly Charlotte Hornets. There have been more inexcusable losses for Mike Budenholzer’s team this season than any I can recall under Budenholzer’s leadership.

Still, the Bucks are a respectable 29-17 this season and own the third best record in the eastern conference.

The Bucks point differential is the lowest in Budenholzer’s tenure. The team is averaging 112-points per game and allowing 111.

But All-Star Khris Middleton has appeared in just seven games this season. Giannis missed fifteen games last season and has already missed eleven this season.

The Bucks are the oldest team in the league. The only players on the roster to appear in every game this season are Javon Carter and Bobby Portis.

The Bucks rank 25th in FG percentage, 21st in 3-point percentage, and 21st in turnovers.

But the trio of Giannis, Middleton and Jrue Holiday have played less than 90 minutes together all season.

At times, it’s unwatchable.

At times, it’s everything you remember from the Bucks championship season.

I continue to think the regular season is an optimization lab for the post-season, but I also don’t believe in the idea of “flipping the switch”.

