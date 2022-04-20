Every year I’m reminded of it.

No post-season sees more momentum changes than the NBA’s post-season.

Just when you think you have a series figured out, things change in a heartbeat.

In 2019, the Bucks were blown out by the Celtics in Milwaukee. Series over, right? No. The Bucks rattled off four straight wins to advance to the conference finals.

In those conference finals, the Bucks took a commanding 2-0 series lead over the Toronto Raptors. Two wins away from the finals, the Bucks lost four straight games. Season over…just like that.

The latest post-season reminder happened Tuesday night in Phoenix. After a double digit win over the New Orleans Pelicans in game one, the top-seeded Suns were blasted on their home court.

Adding injury to insult, Suns all-star guard Devin Booker left the game in the third quarter. Booker is not expected to play in games three and four.

Momentum in a playoff series is a thing. But just when a team has it, it disappears.