Ever hear of Bellarmine University?

On Tuesday night, the Bellarmine Knights beat Jacksonville in the championship game of the Atlantic Sun Conference tournament. Time to celebrate, right? Such an accomplishment is typically rewarded with a berth in the upcoming NCAA Tournament

Not for Bellarmine.

Bellarmine is in year-two of its NCAA-mandated four-year transition period for schools reclassifying from division-two to division-one.

During the transition period, Bellarmine is not eligible for any NCAA championship competition. The University will not become a full-time member in the Atlantic Sun Conference until 2024.

The NCAA’s rule is predictably absurd. Equally absurd is the Atlantic Sun allowing Bellarmine to compete in the conference tournament despite being ineligible to advance to the NCAA tournament.

If Bellarmine is not allowed to represent the conference in the NCAA Tournament, the door is open for the tournament runner-up, right?

No.

Congratulations to Jacksonville State? A team that was bounced in the tournament semifinals by Jacksonville, Jacksonville State receives the bid after posting the best record during the regular season.

Every year the archaic nature of the NCAA’s rule book is exposed. As usual when the NCAA is involved, it’s the student/athlete who loses.

Click HERE for more Extra Points.