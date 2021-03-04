Good baseball players are like 65-inch flat screen TV’s. You can never have too many of them.

But I’m struggling to see where Jackie Bradley Jr. fits with this Milwaukee Brewers team.

ESPN’s Jeff Passan is reporting that JBJ is signing a 2-year, $24 million dollar deal with the Crew.

The deal will have an opt out after the first season.

Bradley won 2 World Series with the Red Sox.

He was an all-star in 2016 and a Gold Glover in 2018.

There’s no doubt that he’s been an above average player during his career.

That being said, he plays in the outfield, where the Brewers already have an embarrassment of riches.

Yelich in left. Cain in center. Garcia in right.

Taylor and Ray in the system.

And what if Ryan Braun comes back?

You struggle to wrap your head around how he’s going to make an impact if he can’t get on the field with some regularity.

David Stearns and Craig Counsell are two of the smartest guys in baseball.

I trust that they have a master plan. That they see the big picture.

At least I hope they do, because right now, I’m struggling.