Finally.

Finally, the Packers front office showed a sense of urgency regarding the wide receiver position.

After choosing two defensive players in the first round of the draft last Thursday night, Brian Gutekunst traded all the way up to #34 to select Christian Watson out of North Dakota State.

Don’t let the small school fool you.

That’s the premier program at the FCS level.

Watson is a physical freak.

6’4″, 208 pounds with 4.4 speed.

He’s certainly going to help.

It’s still asking a lot to have a rookie come in and fill the void of Davante Adams immediately.

If that’s your expectation, Watson is going to be a disappointment.

The Packers aren’t going to replace Adams’ production in 2022.

It’s just not going to happen.

But the rebuild of the wide receiving corps is off to a good start.

Watson is the foundational piece.

