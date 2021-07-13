Everybody knows Babe Ruth.

He’s widely considered the greatest baseball player to ever live.

That lore was crystalized for me and countless others in my generation at a young age after watching “The Sandlot.”

We never saw The Great Bambino play, but we understood his greatness.

Now, another player is drawing comparisons to The Babe, and many, myself included, have never seen him play a live inning of baseball.

That changes tonight.

Angels star Shohei Ohtani is like nothing our generation has ever seen.

He’s leading Major League Baseball with 33 home runs, he’s 3rd in the league with 70 RBI, and he’s hitting .280 on the season.

That’s not all.

He’s also 4 and 1 with 87 strikeouts and a 3.49 ERA.

Yeah, he pitches, too.

How many guys have you ever seen be the top-seed in the Home Run Derby one night, then be the starting pitcher for his All-Star team the next?

I’ll answer for you. One. Ohtani.

He truly could possibly be the greatest baseball player ever.

That’s not hyperbole.

Yet, I’m embarrassed to say I’ve never watched him play.

I’m sure I’m not alone.

The fact of the matter is that baseball has become a regionalized sport.

Unless the Brewers are playing the Angels, I’m not staying up late to watch him play on the west coast.

I’m making an effort in tonight’s MLB All-Star Game, and you should, too.

Let’s see what the hype is all about.

Babe Ruth reincarnate is on your TV tonight.

Click HERE for more Extra Points.