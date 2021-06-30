Every morning, my drive to Radio City takes me right through downtown Milwaukee.

Dark and early this morning, the city was aglow in green light.

The U.S. Bank Building, Northwestern Mutual, the downtown Hyatt, the Hoan Bridge all lit in Bucks’ green.

What just 24 hours ago served as beacons of hope for the days to come now loom as ominous reminders of the events of Tuesday night.

Giannis Antetokounmpo leaves Game 4 with a hyperextended knee.

The Bucks get blown out by the Hawks.

The series is tied at 2 games a piece.

We’ll just have to wait and see on the severity of the injury.

This is a franchise-altering night for the Milwaukee Bucks.

At this point, the best case scenario appears to be that their hopes of a 2021 NBA Championship are toast.

The worst case scenario is those three letters that I can’t even stomach to mention.

If this is a severe knee injury, the Bucks can kiss their title hopes next season goodbye as well.

At that point, Giannis would be nine years into his career and three years into his latest contract with Milwaukee.

Still without a ring.

If there’s one thing to take solace in, let it be this.

Don’t let the lasting image of Tuesday night be the two-time MVP writhing in pain beneath the basket in Atlanta.

Let it be a brother carrying another brother off the floor into an unknown future.

If that’s not a perfect metaphor for how we can all get through this, I don’t know what is.

