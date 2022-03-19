WTMJ’s Reporter’s Notebook is a show which focuses on the major stories of the week by speaking with the journalists who cover them.

The featured stories included in this episode:

Mike Spaulding – Managing Editor at WTMJ – Mike joined the show to discuss the upcoming Milwaukee Mayoral election.

Claire Woodall-Vogg, Executive Director at the City of Milwaukee Election Commission – Claire joined the show to talk about the changes for the elections coming up in the state such as no unmanned drop boxes and how to apply for a mail-in ballot.

Ben Jordan – TMJ4 Reporter – Ben joined the show to talk about Milwaukee’s policy on police pursuits.

John Mercure’s Wisconsin Afternoon News Host – John joined the show to discus his interview with Leo and Wendy Van Asten attempts to adopt two Ukrainian children and the affects of the war in the Ukraine.

Kristin Byrne – Consumer Investigative Reporter at TMJ4 News – Kristin joined the show to discus stories she is working on.