WTMJ’s Reporter’s Notebook is a show which focuses on the major stories of the week by speaking with the journalists who cover them.

Guests/topics this week include:

Rich Kirchen – Senior Reporter at Milwaukee Business Journal – Rich joins the show to discuss the Harley Hometown Rally happening on Labor Day Weekend, and explains how Harley-Davidson threw its full marketing power behind the event.

Tony Atkins – Reporter at TMJ4 News – Tony joins the show to talk about his sit-down with members of the Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office. They discussed security plans for the upcoming Ryder Cup event taking place in the Sheboygan area at the end of September.

Stephanie Hoff – Farm Broadcaster at Mid-west Farm Report – Stephanie joins the show to discuss the lawsuit brought by three conservation groups who are trying to block the state of Wisconsin from holding a wolf hunt later this year.

Kristin Byrne – Consumer Investigative Reporter at TMJ4 News – Kristin joins the show to discuss her investigation into the price of breast milk for families who are unable to provide this option for their young children on their own.

Mike Spaulding – Managing Editor at WTMJ – This segment includes an interview that Mike conducted with Jenny Fischer, who started the Keep Showing Up initiative to raise money for Suicide Precention Awareness.