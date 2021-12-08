Check your temperature, because this game had us feeling not very well.

Safe to say, that’s not how the new Big-3 in Miami, Caleb Martin, Max Strus, and KZ Okpala felt as they contributed heavily to the Bucks loss on Wednesday night.

Justin Garcia tries to put it all into perspective, plus he gives us the best coping mechanisms to forget about our ex, asks if the Rockets are going to keep soaring or sputter, and we play a little edition of Hot or Not with Greg Hill.

