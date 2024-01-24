GREEN BAY – Breaking news this morning: according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the Green Bay Packers have fired defensive coordinator Joe Barry.

A change in Green Bay: Joe Barry will not return as the #Packers’ defensive coordinator, per sources. pic.twitter.com/XDPyrUC0wC — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 24, 2024

Despite a late-season playoff push, Barry’s work came under intense scrutiny throughout the season; under Barry, the Packers ranked 17th in the NFL in total defense giving up an average of 335 yards per game. The Packers also surrendered seven touchdowns in the postseason.

This is a breaking news story; more information will be added as it becomes available.