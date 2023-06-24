MILWAUKEE — If the music, food and shopping opportunities weren’t enough to fill your day at the World’s Largest Music Festival, then look no further to discover a few Summerfest activities that welcome participation from festival-goers.
Live Life & Tie Dye
If the psychedelic colors don’t draw your eyes to this tent, then the green aliens are sure to beam you over. Live Life & Tie Dye offers a chance to make your own tie dye T-shirt right at Summerfest.
“We do the whole process,” said artist and owner Madilyn Smith. “We’ll show you how to tie your shirt…then we move to a dye station where we’ll put a full rainbow of colors on. It goes in a bag so you can take it home, then rinse it out in 24 hours.”
Participations choose from a classic spiral, scrunch or diagonal pattern. For a more complicated motif, you can find pre-made shirts patterned in geodes, hearts or the green face of an extraterrestrial being. Smith also has premade socks, bucket hats and tapestries for sale.
Milwaukee Hittaz
This music act won’t be found on a stage, because they want you to join in on the performance. Follow the sound of a drumline and you’ll run into Milwaukee Hittaz, a drum corp. of experienced percussionists and rookies.
“We showcase our talents, we do solos, then we put a drum in the middle that we ask people in the crowd if they want to come play,” said the group’s director and founder Jeremy Reyes.
Festival-goers can pick up the cymbals or bass drum, or simply groove to the drum cadence. Milwaukee Hittaz is performing at festivals and sporting events throughout Milwaukee all summer long — including the Milwaukee Night Market and some Brewers games.
“It’s a lot of fun just brining people together from all over Wisconsin, out of state and Milwaukee to be in this beautiful festival,” Reyes said at Summerfest.