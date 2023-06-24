MILWAUKEE — If the music, food and shopping opportunities weren’t enough to fill your day at the World’s Largest Music Festival, then look no further to discover a few Summerfest activities that welcome participation from festival-goers.

Live Life & Tie Dye

If the psychedelic colors don’t draw your eyes to this tent, then the green aliens are sure to beam you over. Live Life & Tie Dye offers a chance to make your own tie dye T-shirt right at Summerfest.

“We do the whole process,” said artist and owner Madilyn Smith. “We’ll show you how to tie your shirt…then we move to a dye station where we’ll put a full rainbow of colors on. It goes in a bag so you can take it home, then rinse it out in 24 hours.”

Participations choose from a classic spiral, scrunch or diagonal pattern. For a more complicated motif, you can find pre-made shirts patterned in geodes, hearts or the green face of an extraterrestrial being. Smith also has premade socks, bucket hats and tapestries for sale.

Create-your-own tie-dye T-shirt stations at Summerfest. Photo by Jessica Gatzow

Milwaukee Hittaz

This music act won’t be found on a stage, because they want you to join in on the performance. Follow the sound of a drumline and you’ll run into Milwaukee Hittaz, a drum corp. of experienced percussionists and rookies.

“We showcase our talents, we do solos, then we put a drum in the middle that we ask people in the crowd if they want to come play,” said the group’s director and founder Jeremy Reyes.

Festival-goers can pick up the cymbals or bass drum, or simply groove to the drum cadence. Milwaukee Hittaz is performing at festivals and sporting events throughout Milwaukee all summer long — including the Milwaukee Night Market and some Brewers games.

“It’s a lot of fun just brining people together from all over Wisconsin, out of state and Milwaukee to be in this beautiful festival,” Reyes said at Summerfest.