Wisconsin chefs and restauranteurs thrive on treating diners to an excellent meal, whether it’s walleye fried to perfection at a supper club or a fresh spin on a culinary classic. Here’s to treating your taste buds.

Discover Bavarian specialties at Feil’s Supper Club outside Randolph (Dodge County)

The family-owned Feil’s Supper Club outside of Randolph has been serving up savory dishes and good times for more than 50 years. You’ll discover a menu full of German dishes like wiener schnitzel and sauerbraten that embrace the Feil family’s southern German heritage.

This supper club also prepares standards like steaks, seafood and ribs. Try Herb’s Special — a sirloin topped with Feil’s famous onion rings — or the South African rock lobster tails served with lemon and drawn butter! And all dinner entrees come with a trip to the 15-foot-long soup and salad bar, ensuring you’ll leave full and happy.

Afterward, head to nearby Fox Lake and spend a few nights at Hayes Resort. This lakeside resort has year-round, private cottages fitting parties of all sizes. The 2,600-acre Fox Lake is one of the best lakes for fishing in Wisconsin. Anglers pull hundreds of thousands of fish from it each year. When the lake’s frozen over, bring your ice fishing gear to go after walleye, northern pike, bluegill and other fish teeming in Fox Lake.

For Italian cuisine with a California twist, visit Zin Uncommon in Delafield (Waukesha County)

Zin Uncommon is a local favorite in the Lake Country for its creative, California-inspired twist on Italian cuisine. This Delafield spot is a great option for a romantic date night!

You’ll savor classic Italian dishes like house-made alfredo sauce over fettucine pasta or an authentic margherita pizza. Meals like the hearty West Cost scampi salad and blackened grouper demonstrate the collision of the cuisines. And the extensive wine list, perhaps unsurprisingly, delivers plenty of great bottles from California and Italy.

For fantastic lodging to match, check into The Clarke Hotel in downtown Waukesha. The hotel merges contemporary sophistication with old-world charm. You’ll stay in a spacious, comfortable suite with king-sized beds. The rooms offer views of the city’s charming Main Street, and the bathrooms are outfitted with Kohler spa showers for a luxury experience.

Dine in Northwoods luxury at the Garmisch USA Resort Restaurant and Bar (Bayfield County)

The Garmisch USA Resort outside of Cable is home to a restaurant and bar where the rustic charms of the Northwoods meet fine dining.

In the dining room, you’ll find large windows framing out a spectacular view of Lake Namakagon. Wood beams and white tablecloths complement the atmosphere. The menu is full of delicious appetizers and entrees. Enjoy a house favorite like the honey fried chicken served with cranberry sauce or traditional German meals. Visit on a Friday for an all-you-can-eat fish fry.

If you’re eating at the restaurant, you might as well stay the weekend at the Garmisch USA Resort! The rooms and private cottages accommodate parties both small and large. And the main lodge is like stepping back in time with its warm wood paneling, timber beams and massive stone fireplace.

When you’re in Cable, you need to check out the trails! The area is known for having some of the best trails in the entire country. You can go snowmobiling, cross-country skiing, snowshoeing and hiking across hundreds of miles. The CAMBA Trails are especially excellent for fat biking in the winter.

