SHEBOYGAN FALLS- A woman from Sheboygan Falls accused of killing her 8-year-old son last month is facing charges of intentional homicide and attempted homicide.

Court Commissioner Ryan O’Rourke set a $1 million bond for Natalia Hitchcock this morning as she made her initial court appearance.

Sheboygan Falls Police say they found Oliver Hitchcock unresponsive in the family’s apartment on March 30th after they were called there by the boy’s father. Police Chief Eric Miller said first responders determined that Hitchock was strangled. He was taken to Children’s Wisconsin but passed from his injuries on Friday.

In addition to the one count of homicide, she’s also facing a single count of attempted homicide for an unspecified attack on her other son.

As she left the courtroom, Hitchcock, wearing red prison garb, could be seen turning to her husband and apologizing, “I’m so sorry, I don’t know what happened,” she said.

If convicted of homicide, she would be sentenced to life in prison.