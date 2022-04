Milwaukee Brewers catcher Pedro Severino has been suspended 80 games after testing positive for Clomiphene, a banned substance by Major League Baseball, according to MLB.com reporter Adam McCalvy.

Severino was signed in the offseason to replace Manny Piña as the Brewers primary backup catcher behind Omar Narváez.

