The season is over for the University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team after a 54-49 loss to Iowa State in the second round of the NCAA Tournament at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee.

In what could be his final collegiate game, sophomore Johnny Davis lead the Badgers with 17 points. In what was his final collegiate contest, fifth year senior Brad Davison added 12.

Leading 27-26 at the half, the Cyclones suffocating defense held the Badgers to just 4 points in the first 9 minutes 52 seconds of the second half in building a 38-30 lead. It was a play with 4:37 left in the first half that proved to be the turning point, however.

Defending a back door cut by Racine native Tyrese Hunter, Wisconsin point guard Chuckie Hepburn was lost for the game after rolling his left ankle. Hepburn stayed on the ground under the north basket for several minutes before he was taken to the locker room with assistance. The freshman watched the second half from the bench wearing a walking boot before leaving the arena on crutches.

“When you lose somebody like that – leads us in assists, facilitates the ball, what he does defensively – we played 30-some games with him at the helm,” explained Badgers Head Coach, Greg Gard. “I thought we bounced back OK emotionally from it. But obviously when you have to make an in-game adjustment like that…we needed to have him on the court.”

In the second half, a slew of offensive fouls in the first five minutes forced Gard to go deep into his bench. Starting center Steven Crowl picked up his third foul at the 18:44 mark. Starting power forward Tyler Wahl picked up his third with 16:59 left. Starting guard Brad Davison was whistled for his third at the 15:22 mark.

Moments after Davison went to the bench the Cyclones took a 30-28 lead and never looked back. With four starters either injured, or in foul trouble, Davis struggled from the field shooting 4-16.

“They did a good job of crowding and sending help towards him,” said Gard. “We weren’t able to get enough established in the post either that would have given him some more freedom and some more opportunities.”

As a team, the Badgers shot just 29.8 percent from the field, and 9 percent (2-22) from three. On the night, Wisconsin’s season high 17 turnovers eclipsed the number of field goals made (14).

As for Davis, the Big Ten Player of the Year was in no mood to talk about his plans for next year. Davis is currently projected as a first-round pick in the 2022 NBA draft.

“Obviously I’m a little hurt from the loss,” Davis said. “I just want to cherish these past two years I’ve had at Wisconsin and finish school this semester…I just want to stay in the moment for right now.”

Meanwhile, the season continues for the Cyclones under first year Head Coach and Milwaukee native, TJ Otzelberger. The Cyclones won just two games all of last season and were predicted to finish last in the Big 12 conference.