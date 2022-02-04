A 34-year-old Milwaukee man turned himself in earlier today for the shooting that left five people injured in front of Rufus King High School Tuesday night.

The shooting happened after a fight broke out during the girls basketball game at the school. Students gathered to watch the encounter before the man fired his gun, striking five people. The victims ages are 15, 15, 16, 17 and 20.

All of the gunshot victims left the scene before police arrived.

Three of the victims arrived at the hospital at 7:45 p.m. Tuesday night, with the other 2 arriving around 10 p.m.

Police did not say whether any more arrest were made.