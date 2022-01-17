MILWAUKEE- Milwaukee Bucks guard Pat Connaughton is already an NBA champion and now he’s adding Milwaukee Business Journal ’40 under 40′ honoree to his resume.

Connaughton, a 2nd round draft pick in the 2015 NBA Draft, was named to the newspapers annual list of business standouts not for his play on the court, but for his growing list of development properties he’s had a role in transforming.

Connaughton is the president of Three Leaf Partners, which owns properties in South Bend, Indiana, Milwaukee, Mequon, Shorewood, New Berlin, and West Allis. The Notre Dame graduate tells WTMJ it was important for him to diversify his portfolio while his playing career is in full swing.

“I didn’t know how long I was going to be a professional athlete,” Connaughton says. “I wanted to put my money to use right away, I wanted to make it work for me right away and I wanted to use that Mendoza Business School education I got at Notre Dame to set myself up regardless if sports was a 10 or 15 year career or I was done after two.”

The Milwaukee Business Journal will roll out their ’40 under 40′ honorees all week. You can find them here.