MILWAUKEE — The terminals at Milwaukee’s Mitchell Airport were relatively quiet Monday morning.

While most flights were able to take off, some travelers heading east are taking a wait-and-see approach.

“I’m going to go get a hotel hopefully,” said one traveler hoping to make it to Philadelphia. An American Airlines flight to Philly was canceled Monday morning, as was an afternoon flight to Baltimore from Southwest.

“There were a lot of flight delays [out east],” said another traveler going to Charlotte. “Luckily we’ll miss it.”

Some spots out east are bracing for more than a foot of snow to be dumped Monday.

