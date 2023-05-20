Harold Ramírez, Yandy Díaz and Christian Bethancourt homered, and the major league-leading Tampa Bay Rays beat the Milwaukee Brewers 8-4 on Saturday. The Brewers got homers from Owen Miller and Brian Anderson. Ramírez had a first-inning opposite-field solo homer to right off Eric Lauer (4-5) before Díaz connected on a three-run shot to center in the second that put the Rays up 4-0. Anderson’s two-run drive during the fourth cut deficit to 4-3, and gave the outfielder his third homer and eighth hit in 22 at-bats against Eflin. Tampa Bay regained a three-run lead, at 6-3, and chased Lauer when Bethancourt went deep to center and Manuel Margot had an RBI single. Christian Yelich had a RBI infield single in the eighth when his pop up that went 55 feet from the plate dropped near the mound between three Rays players. The next batter, Jesse Winker, fell behind 0-1 for a pitch clock violation and was ejected by plate umpire Adam Hamari for arguing a called third thrown by Ryan Thompson. The Brewers were unable to score in the ninth which resulted in a 8-4 loss. Dom Cotroneo breaks down the game and highlights on Brewers Extra Innings! Check it out below!