MILWAUKEE — The Brewers, City of Milwaukee and Milwaukee Downtown, BID #21 are celebrating the team’s fourth consecutive postseason appearance.

Brewers President of Baseball Operations David Stearns, Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett and CEO Milwaukee Downtown, BID #21 Beth Weirick spoke during a press conference outside of city hall.

“We are showing our colors, literally, in support of the Brewers,” said Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett. “As the playoffs begin, the City of Milwaukee wishes the team continuing success throughout the month of October. We are cheering, decking out the city, and declaring Milwaukee is enthusiastically behind our Brewers.”

Downtown buildings and landmarks will be illuminated in blue and yellow for the Brewers postseason run.

The Department of Public Transportation, Milwaukee Fire Department and Milwaukee County Transit will be showcasing Brewers flags and messaging, while the Hoan Bridge will be illuminated in blue and yellow throughout the postseason.

Over 25 prominent downtown buildings and landmarks will also be showing support for the team.

“Each day on my drive to the ballpark, I see more banners going up around the city and buildings lighting up,” said David Stearns, Brewers President of Baseball Operations. “It’s exciting to see the city rally around this special team and the fan support is unparalleled. The enthusiasm continues to build, and we look forward to a memorable postseason.”

