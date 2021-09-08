The magic number to clinch the division sits at ten after Wednesday’s win at American Family Field.

There were some contentious at-bats for the Brewers pitching staff against the Phillies. Freddy Peralta pitched three and two-thirds innings giving up four hits and one earned run, a solo home run by Bryce Harper.

Pace and rhythm are the words best associated with Peralta’s start. Sometimes locked in, other times feeling rushed. In a match-up with Bryce Harper in the 3rd inning, Peralta slowed down significantly to collect himself. A seven-pitch at-bat between Harper and Peralta was the wrench in Peralta’s cog to get through the inning scathe free. Harper drew a bases-loaded walk to bring in a run to make the score 3-2 Brewers.

The third inning would be when the Phillies would tie the ballgame quickly following that Harper at-bat with JT Realmuto grounding into a game-tying fielder’s choice.

It wasn’t until the sixth inning when Eduardo Escobar, with two outs, blasted the go-ahead home run that would ultimately be the difference-maker ending the second to last homestand before the regular season ends.

