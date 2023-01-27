The non-game-related news of the week in the NFL is the idea that Aaron Rodgers could be traded at some point this off-season.

I explained earlier in the week that the idea of Rodgers being traded is nothing new. What is new are the folks “reporting” on the topic.

You may have read Peter King’s piece suggesting Rodgers could fetch multiple first round picks. You may have heard Adam Schefter discuss the idea of Rodgers being traded to an AFC team.

This stuff doesn’t happen by accident.

When King and Schefter report, sports-talk shows and publications react and you react. Unwilling to be the villain, I believe the Packers are interested in taking the temperature of the fanbase.

A year ago, a similar exercise was completed. Despite another early playoff exit, Rodgers was coming off one MVP and about to win another.

This year is quite different.

The Packers finished the season with a sub-500 record, Rodgers delivered a C performance in the biggest games of the season, and he will not garner a single MVP vote.

A year ago, the majority of fans wanted Rodgers back.

Today, I’d be willing to bet the majority are ready to move on, and that could mean so are the Packers.

