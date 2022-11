MILWAUKEE – Two people were arrested after a 37-year-old man was killed in Milwaukee on Saturday night.

It happened around 5:15 p.m. near Hopkins and Courtland, according to police.

Police also said that some sort of altercation preceded the man’s death but did not elaborate.

There have already been a record number of homicides committed in Milwaukee in 2022.

That record was previously broken in both 2021 and 2020.