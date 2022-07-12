KENOSHA, Wis. — A child was pulled from Lake Michigan and transported to the hospital on Tuesday, police say.

The Kenosha Police Department and Kenosha County dive team responded to a water incident on Lake Michigan in Kenosha. It happened before 7 p.m. near Pennoyer Park.

According to the Kenosha Fire Department (KFD), they were called to the lakefront for a near-drowning of a young girl. Upon arrival, they found the young girl out of the water, coughing and walking with her family. She was transported to the hospital as a precaution.

While talking with the family, the family realized they were missing another member of their family, a 5-year-old boy, KFD said.

Around 6:17 p.m., the call was upgraded to a dive response. A bystander with a drone asked Kenosha police if he could help by launching his drone to look for the boy. The drone was able to find the body of the boy in the lake around 7 p.m. The boy’s body was pulled from the lake and Kenosha officials began CPR. He was then transported to the hospital.

The investigation is ongoing.