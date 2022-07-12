Monday night, a 48-year-old female pedestrian was found unresponsive near N. 35th and W. Hadley.

According to the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner, the woman appeared to have been hit by a vehicle that fled on the scene. The Milwaukee Fire Department responded to a call around 10:30 p.m. Monday night. Bystanders found the unresponsive woman and flagged down a bus driver to call 911.

Despite resuscitation efforts, the woman succumbed to her injuries. No further information about the suspect or vehicle is known at this time.