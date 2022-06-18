Waukesha Fire and Police departments responded to a structure fire on Fairview Ave in the City of Waukesha Saturday.

Crews arrived and found the outside front of a two-family residence fully engulfed in flames. Firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the exterior fire and stop any further spread into the house.

The family inside the home was able to evacuate prior to the fire departments arrival, and firefighters were able to rescue 2 cats from inside the home. No Civilian or firefighter injuries were reported.

The cost of the damage is estimated at $80,000.

An initial investigation showed smoking matierial was not disposed of properly and was not extinguished, starting the fire. No further details were released.