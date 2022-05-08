MADISON – An investigation is underway after a fire was reported inside the office of an anti-abortion lobbying group in Madison early Sunday morning.

Fire On North Side Under Investigation: Location: 2800 block International Lane. Incident Type: Structure. Dispatch: 05/08/2022 6:06 am. The Madison Fire Department was called to the 2800 block of International Lane for reports of flames seen coming… https://t.co/i18Crt8Chg — Madison Fire Dept. (@MadisonWIFire) May 8, 2022

Wisconsin Family Action has told Channel 3000 in Madison that a Molotov Cocktail was thrown into the building, causing the damage.

Pictures from the scene also show black spray-painted graffiti reading “If abortions aren’t safe then you aren’t either.”