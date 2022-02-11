Murder in Milwaukee: the victim, a ten year old girl, killed sometime Thursday between 8am and 8pm on the city’s northside near 47th and Hampton. The girl suffered blunt force trauma and that the circumstances surrounding her death appear to be argument-related, according to police. A person of interest is in custody. An autopsy is pending.

Police are also investigating a triple shooting at a lounge in downtown Milwaukee left a woman dead and two men wounded. It happened at the Brownstone Social Lounge on Water Street just north of Clybourn around 10 pm Thursday. Police say an unidentified 31-year-old woman died of multiple gunshot wounds, with two 23-year-old men recovering from injuries. The shooting stemmed from an argument and police are searching for an unknown suspect, according to investigators.

The lounge posted about the shooting on its Facebook page.