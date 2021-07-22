MILWAUKEE- Today’s a celebration not only for the current squad, but also those who’ve passed through the halls of the Mecca and the Bradley Center, as well.

“A little bit of an out of body experience,” Bucks legend Marques Johnson tells WTMJ’s Bryan Dee. “When you’re in the midst of it, it’s going to take a couple of weeks or a month for it to really sink in. The pinacle of the journey has been achieved and it’s almost overwhelming to a certain degree.”

Bucks alumni Michael Redd and Brandon Jennings were also in the parade today.

“It was awesome,” Mr. Bucks-in-6 himself said. “Seeing the Bucks actually win in six is actually very inspiring.” Jennings played for the Bucks from 2009-2013.

Redd said he still considers Milwaukee home, even though he last suited up for the Bucks during the 2010-2011 season. Redd attended several playoff games in-person this season.

“This is 11 years for me, this is every day for me,” Redd said. “It was so emotional, I was so happy for the fans that have been with us through thick and thin, they deserve it.”