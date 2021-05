WTMJ is proud to be the recipient of a 2021 regional Edward R. Murrow award for “Excellence in Sound” in the Large Market radio category. The annual awards are given out by the Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA).

Reporter Tony Bettack was honored for his coverage of the Kenosha protests following the police shooting of Jacob Blake.

You can hear Tony’s report here:

The regional award will now be considered for a national Edward R. Murrow award. Winners will be announced in June.